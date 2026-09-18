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UN approves Abbas video address after US visa refusal

UN approves Abbas video address after US visa refusal

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00:53, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:25, 18/09/2026, Friday
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UN approves Abbas video address after US visa refusal
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Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday permitting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver a pre-recorded address to next week's high-level debate, after Washington refused visas to the Palestinian delegation for a second consecutive year in a move condemned by Ramallah.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a measure allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the upcoming high-level debate via pre-recorded video, circumventing Washington's refusal to grant visas to the Palestinian delegation for the second year running. The vote came days after the US extended sanctions denying entry to Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) officials.

Assembly vote isolates Washington

The resolution passed with 152 votes in favor, while the United States, Israel and Paraguay voted against and four countries — Colombia, Honduras, Panama and Peru — abstained. The measure permits Abbas to deliver a prerecorded statement during the general debate of the 81st session. It also allows Palestinian representatives to participate remotely at certain high-level meetings.

Ramallah condemns 'illegal' visa denial

Following the vote, Palestine's envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour thanked member countries that voted in favor and condemned the denial of the delegation's "lawful right" to participate. "This has happened for the second year in a row, and we sincerely hope that that will be the last time that this illegal behavior to exhibit itself and to deny us our rightful right to be with all delegations, with all of heads of delegations, to exercise our duty in conveying our position to the entire international community," he added, referring to visa restrictions targeting PLO and PA officials.

Temporary measure for 81st session

The resolution applies exclusively to the assembly's 81st session and does not establish a precedent for future general debates, according to the text submitted by Palestine. Washington's visa refusal marks the second consecutive year the Palestinian delegation has faced entry barriers for the UN high-level week. The sanctions affect members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and officials of the Palestinian Authority.

Titles :mahmoud abbasriyad mansourun general assemblypalestinian authorityplounited statesisraelvisa sanctions
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