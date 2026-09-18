UKMTO reports tanker interception attempt off Yemen
UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker reported pursuit off Yemen on Thursday, classifying the incident as suspicious activity and urging vessels to transit with caution in the area.
UK Maritime Trade Operations reported Thursday that a tanker was pursued by a small boat attempting interception 75 nautical miles east of Aden. The authority issued the warning at 1359GMT as the vessel traveled westbound.
The maritime authority classified the approach as “suspicious activity” and stated that authorities are investigating. UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.
Strategic Context
The incident occurred near the Bab el-Mandeb strait connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Commercial shipping in the region has faced repeated security threats amid ongoing tensions.