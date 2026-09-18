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Syria abolishes Assad-era 'Terrorism Court' in major rights move

Syria abolishes Assad-era 'Terrorism Court' in major rights move

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00:58, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Syria abolishes Assad-era 'Terrorism Court' in major rights move
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Syria's People's Assembly unanimously approved legislation Thursday to abolish the Assad-era "Terrorism Court," with authorities pledging to reverse rulings in more than 90,000 cases and restore confiscated property to citizens caught up in the controversial judicial system.


Syria’s People’s Assembly voted unanimously Thursday to abolish the Assad-era "Terrorism Court" established under Law No. 22 of 2012, according to state-run SANA news agency. The move targets the exceptional legal framework that handled at least 90,560 cases involving both civilians and military personnel.

Abdul Nasser Houshan, head of parliament’s Constitutional and Legislative Committee, said the bill assigns the Supreme Judicial Council responsibility for addressing the court's legacy. Specialized judicial committees will review rulings and return confiscated assets, he noted, while pending cases will transfer to competent authorities.

Restitution and accountability

The legislation mandates property restitution and exempts recipients from transfer taxes and fees, according to SANA. The provision covers seizures by the "Terrorism Court," Military Field Courts and military courts between March 15, 2011, and Dec. 8, 2024.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented at least 40,602 confiscation orders between 2012 and 2024, affecting 320,000 people. Following Assad’s fall in December 2024, authorities referred judges from the court for investigation in 2025, while the Assad regime had previously abolished Military Field Courts in 2023.

Titles :syriabashar al-assadterrorism courtsyrian network for human rightsproperty confiscationjudicial reformdamascus
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