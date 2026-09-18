US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against 11 Cuban entities and individuals tied to the island's nickel mining operations and military development programs, targeting state-run enterprises and defense officials in a move Washington said aims to curb Havana's military capabilities and resource control.

Strategic sectors targeted

The designations include four state-run enterprises linked to Cuba's nickel reserves, four military entities involved in weapons research and development, and three military officials, according to details released by the State Department. The sanctions were imposed under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that authorizes measures against foreign persons operating in Cuba's defense, metals, mining, energy, financial services and security sectors.

Allegations of repression

Rubio accused the Cuban government of threatening US national security while using the island's resources to sustain what he called its "repressive security apparatus." "The regime elites continue to hoard the island's resources for themselves and Cuba's repressive security apparatus," he said in a post on X. "The United States will keep exposing and sanctioning those who sustain this system," Rubio added, noting that ordinary Cubans face widespread blackouts and food shortages.

Sustained economic pressure

The measures form part of a broader series of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Cuban entities and individuals. Washington has maintained broad sanctions on Havana for decades, while the executive order established a separate sanctions program targeting specified sectors of the Cuban economy.