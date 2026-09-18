Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Thursday warned that Europe stands on the brink of a broader military conflict as tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine reach unprecedented levels, telling reporters in the eastern city of Presov that the situation has never been so serious regarding the risk of pan-European war. "The situation has never been as serious and tense in terms of the possibility of a pan-European military conflict as it is now," Fico said, according to Slovak news agency TASR.

NATO obligations and sovereignty concerns

Fico stated that Slovakia remains firmly committed to its NATO obligations but emphasized that his government would resist any effort to draw the country into active hostilities. "Yes, we're part of NATO, we appreciate that, and we are committed to cooperation and meeting our obligations. But as prime minister, I'll do everything I can to ensure that Slovakia is never drawn into an armed conflict," he said.

Escalation fears and military rhetoric

The premier argued that the war in Ukraine has "spiraled out of control" and voiced alarm over increasingly aggressive military rhetoric circulating across the continent. He stressed that while Slovakia supports diplomatic efforts, the intensifying confrontational language raises the specter of direct engagement by additional states.

Diplomatic mission to Kyiv

Fico's remarks came one day before he is scheduled to travel to Ukraine for an EU leaders' conference and bilateral talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi in Kyiv. "We have (peace) today, but tomorrow there may be nothing," he warned regarding the fragile security environment.