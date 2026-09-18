European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the European Union will disburse €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion) to Ukraine for missiles and drones, with the funds drawn from the bloc's defense support loan facility as Russian strikes continue to batter the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency disbursement

Von der Leyen confirmed the upcoming payment following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Tomorrow, we will disburse another €3.3 billion to Ukraine," she said in an official readout, condemning Moscow's recent escalation against the capital. "Russia is relentlessly targeting Kyiv, trying to make daily life impossible for its inhabitants," she said, adding: "We stand with them. And with all Ukrainians."

Defense capabilities

The assistance forms part of the €28.3 billion allocated to Ukraine's defense under the EU's Ukraine Support Loan this year. Brussels last week approved additional funding for Patriot air defense systems, clearing the way for Kyiv to purchase US-made interceptors, though von der Leyen cautioned that "clearly more is needed."

Joint projects

Brussels is preparing to redirect remaining funds from the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument toward joint EU-Ukraine defense initiatives. "We want to develop together a European air and missile defense system, building on our joint anti-ballistic Freya system," von der Leyen said, "so that we can combine Ukraine's battlefield experience and innovation with Europe's technology and industrial strength."