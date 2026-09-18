Home
World
Europe
Half of Germans expect Chancellor Merz gone by year-end

Half of Germans expect Chancellor Merz gone by year-end

Elif Şanlı
11:23, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:24, 18/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Half of Germans expect Chancellor Merz gone by year-end
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

A YouGov poll published late Thursday showed 48% of German voters do not expect Chancellor Friedrich Merz to remain in office through December, raising the stakes for the conservative leader as his CDU faces potential defeat in critical state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Sunday.

Friedrich Merz faces mounting skepticism about his political survival less than six months into his chancellorship, with nearly half of German voters predicting he will leave office before the year ends. The representative YouGov survey published late Thursday found 48% of respondents said they did not expect the chancellor to remain in his post through December, while 31% believed he would stay and 21% remained undecided. The findings landed just days before voters in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the city-state of Berlin head to the polls on Sunday.

CDU faces losses in regional races

The conservative CDU is heading for heavy losses in both contests according to the latest surveys, compounding a major defeat earlier this month in Saxony-Anhalt where the right-wing AfD finished first with 43.8% against the CDU's 17.2%. In Berlin, the CDU has slipped to around 20% support, down from 28.2% in the 2023 election, placing it behind the socialist Left Party at 22% and risking exclusion from the capital's next government. The situation is even more dire in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the CDU is polling at just 6% — barely above the 5% threshold required to enter the state parliament — while the center-left SPD leads at 37% and the AfD sits at 36%.

Party meets amid leadership speculation

Merz's weak performance since taking office has intensified pressure within his party to consider a leadership change, with senior CDU figures planning an internal meeting on Monday to assess the results. Lawmakers from the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, are due to meet two days later in a joint session expected to address the growing concerns. While a change at the top of the party would not automatically dissolve the Bundestag or trigger fresh national elections, the chamber could elect a new chancellor without a nationwide vote should party pressure force Merz to step aside.

Titles :friedrich merzcdugermanyberlin electionmecklenburg-vorpommernafdgerman politicsyougov poll
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026