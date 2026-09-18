Sen. Jeanne Shaheen led a group of Senate Democrats on Thursday in urging Marco Rubio to ensure the State Department is fully involved in the Pentagon's Europe Force Posture Review, warning that diplomatic interests risk being sidelined in decisions affecting troop deployments across the continent.

The lawmakers told Rubio in a joint letter that decisions regarding military deployments should be made through an interagency process weighing both defense and diplomatic concerns. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Tammy Duckworth, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Jacky Rosen and Mark Kelly joined Shaheen in signing the correspondence. "In your capacity as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, we write with urgency to request that you ensure the ongoing Europe Force Posture Review is conducted in close consultation and meaningful partnership with the Department of State ... It is precisely because you hold both roles that we are concerned by reports that the Department of Defense is not adequately consulting with the Department of State on this review," they wrote.

Pentagon review details

The Pentagon announced the Europe Force Posture Review in June to examine US military deployments and force posture across the continent. The assessment is expected to produce recommendations affecting Washington's relationships with NATO allies and the positioning of American troops in European countries. US ambassadors and chiefs of mission in potentially affected nations have been excluded from consultations thus far, the senators noted.

The senators emphasized that Rubio's unique dual position demands greater coordination between the departments before the review concludes. "We urge you to use your unique standing as both National Security Advisor and Secretary of State to ensure that the Department of State is fully and meaningfully engaged from this point forward in every stage of the Europe Force Posture Review before your role requires you to respond to recommendations with lasting implications for the transatlantic relationship," the lawmakers said. The Pentagon has not publicly indicated when the final recommendations will be delivered to the White House for consideration.