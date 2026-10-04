Home
Life
Travel
Malaysia eyes Türkiye's tourism model for Muslim-friendly travel growth

Malaysia eyes Türkiye's tourism model for Muslim-friendly travel growth

Yenişafak English AA
13:38, 04/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Malaysia eyes Türkiye's tourism model for Muslim-friendly travel growth
File photo

Malaysia's Islamic Tourism Center director-general Mohammad Faisal bin Abu Suaib Khan said Kuala Lumpur aims to adopt Turkish practices in heritage management and transit tourism, noting that structured cooperation could help both nations expand their share of the global Muslim travel market.

Malaysia's Islamic Tourism Center director-general Mohammad Faisal bin Abu Suaib Khan said Kuala Lumpur is examining Türkiye's approach to monetizing historical monuments while funding their conservation, citing Ankara's success in balancing commercial use with heritage preservation as a model for Malaysian tourism development.

Heritage monetization and conservation balance

Faisal told Anadolu that maintaining historical sites requires substantial funding, making commercial viability essential for long-term preservation. "Türkiye has experience in managing heritage. The way you monetize historical monuments, and at the same time get the funding to upgrade, take care of and manage them, is very important because conservation is very costly," he said. "We can learn from the way you do business and, at the same time, how you conserve certain monuments and make them good tourist spots."

Transit tourism and layover programs

The director-general highlighted Turkish Airlines' Istanbul layover program as another practice Malaysia hopes to replicate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, describing his own eight-hour transit experience that included a Bosphorus cruise and historical briefing. "It was a very nice offer because they gave us a small, simple gift that made us want to come again," Faisal said, adding that the trip was crafted "like giving us a teaser, a very good teaser, so that we would come again and stay in Istanbul and enjoy more." He stated that offering similar tours for passengers transiting through KLIA or KLIA2 could convert stopover visitors into return tourists.

Muslim-friendly standards and bilateral exchange

Faisal emphasized that cooperation would flow both ways, with Malaysia offering its Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition framework to complement Türkiye's established infrastructure. The center — operating under Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture — has registered more than 500 Muslim-friendly businesses including 73 hotels and 39 travel agencies, according to its data. "We have the Muslim-friendly assurance recognition, so people who go to Türkiye can find and have a trusted hotel that is Muslim-friendly," he said, noting that Türkiye's Islamic cultural heritage and halal food availability provide a strong foundation for the program.

Global market expansion

Malaysia recorded 9.7 million Muslim visitors in 2025 and targets 15.2 million by 2030, while the recognition framework expands into non-Muslim markets including Russia, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Brazil through partnerships with halal certification bodies. Faisal said the standards prove particularly valuable in non-Muslim-majority countries where travelers face difficulty identifying suitable services, allowing certification bodies to offer Muslim-Friendly Assurance alongside existing halal products. "We also share and grow together because the market is the same. Instead of fighting for the market, we can grow together," he said, as the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign aims to build on 2025's record of 42.2 million international visitors.

Titles :malaysiatürkiyemuslim-friendly tourismislamic tourism centerturkish airlineskuala lumpur international airportvisit malaysia 2026
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026