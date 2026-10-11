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Over 70 stranded off Solomon Islands as ferry engine fails

Over 70 stranded off Solomon Islands as ferry engine fails

Yenişafak English AA
20:35, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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Over 70 stranded off Solomon Islands as ferry engine fails
File photo

MV Awka developed mechanical problems Friday morning while returning from Anuta to Vanikoro, leaving 73 passengers and crew adrift while French, Australian and Chinese rescue vessels coordinated efforts to deliver emergency supplies amid high swells and shark-infested waters.

More than 70 passengers and crew remained stranded Sunday aboard the MV Awka ferry off the Solomon Islands after the vessel suffered an engine failure Friday morning while traveling between remote islands, according to the Solomon Star.

Engine failure leaves ferry adrift

The vessel developed mechanical problems early Friday while en route from Anuta to Vanikoro, the Solomon Star reported. Only the generator remained operational following the shutdown, leaving the MV Awka drifting without propulsion.

International rescue efforts

French aircraft from New Caledonia and Australia provided air support Saturday. The Chinese cargo vessel Sunnine 3 dropped relief supplies Sunday morning for the 73 people aboard, though crew could not retrieve them directly due to high swells and sharks.

Supplies were eventually recovered using ropes, although some were reportedly eaten by sharks before being secured.

Ongoing assistance

Patrol Boat Gizo was expected to arrive late Sunday to provide further assistance. MV Awka operates on far eastern routes under the government's Franchise Shipping Service.

Titles :solomon islandsmv awkaanutavanikoromaritime accidentfranchise shipping service
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