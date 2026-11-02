Fire engulfs hotel near Nepal's Everest Base Camp, no casualties

Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche, Nepal, was engulfed by flames late last week when a suspected cooking gas explosion tore through the kitchen of the popular Everest Base Camp trail lodge, sending smoke across the Himalayan peaks while all occupants escaped safely.

Gas Cylinder Suspected

The 17-room establishment serves as a well-known acclimatization stop for climbers and trekkers heading to Mount Everest. Police suspect a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the hotel kitchen triggered the inferno, local media reported.

Snow Hinders Response

All guests and hotel staff were safely evacuated from the building with no injuries or deaths reported. Heavy snowfall in the region complicated efforts to douse the flames and grounded helicopter rescue or response operations.