Fire engulfs hotel near Nepal's Everest Base Camp, no casualties
A major fire engulfed Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche late last week, destroying the popular Everest Base Camp trail lodge as authorities suspect a cooking gas explosion sparked the blaze, though heavy snowfall hampered firefighting efforts and all guests and staff evacuated safely without injury.
Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche, Nepal, was engulfed by flames late last week when a suspected cooking gas explosion tore through the kitchen of the popular Everest Base Camp trail lodge, sending smoke across the Himalayan peaks while all occupants escaped safely.
Gas Cylinder Suspected
The 17-room establishment serves as a well-known acclimatization stop for climbers and trekkers heading to Mount Everest. Police suspect a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the hotel kitchen triggered the inferno, local media reported.
Snow Hinders Response
All guests and hotel staff were safely evacuated from the building with no injuries or deaths reported. Heavy snowfall in the region complicated efforts to douse the flames and grounded helicopter rescue or response operations.