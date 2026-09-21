



Hundreds of medieval enthusiasts from Türkiye and abroad have gathered in the Cappadocia town of Urgup for the annual Barbarian Medieval Fair, where period costumes and volcanic landscapes combine to transport participants centuries back in time, according to organizer Muammer Erinal. Erinal, a 60-year-old architect who has lived in Urgup for 24 years, launched the event in 2023 after transforming a local building into a medieval-themed restaurant.

He said the fair emerged from a childhood fascination with history that began with stories his mother read aloud. "I used to read these kinds of books, and even before I started reading, my mother would read them to me," he told Anadolu. "I would draw little heroes for myself. I would cut them out of cardboard and make them fight and talk on horses I made from cardboard as well."

From childhood dreams to annual tradition

What began as an effort to share personal interests has evolved into a significant tourism draw for the region, with participants preparing elaborate costumes months in advance. Some attendees travel from abroad with outfits created specifically for the gathering, Erinal noted, adding that the first edition attracted visitors from El Salvador and Mexico alongside domestic enthusiasts.

"There are people who have been making and researching costumes for six or seven months just to attend this event, and there are people bringing costumes from abroad," Erinal said. "When I saw that crowd, I almost cried," he added. "Hundreds of people came, but it grows every year. There are thousands of people this year." The architect said discovering such a large community helped dispel the loneliness he once felt regarding his unusual passion.

Escaping the modern world

For participants like Deniz Apaydin, who travels annually from Eskisehir, the fair offers a temporary retreat from contemporary life rather than strict historical reenactment. "When I leave city life and come here, I feel as if I have been transported to a different period and lived there," she said. "Then when I return, I have the same feeling of regret, saying, 'We've gone back again.'"

Rafael Bukov, visiting from Russia, said the event provided his first opportunity to visit Türkiye. "This is an incredible atmosphere," Bukov said. "There are so many people in costumes. It's fun and exciting." The combination of period dress and Cappadocia's distinctive geological features created an immersive environment difficult to find elsewhere, participants noted.

Otherworldly setting enhances medieval atmosphere

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed region in central Türkiye, is renowned for its fairy chimney rock formations, cave dwellings and underground cities carved into volcanic stone. The unusual terrain attracts millions of visitors annually and provides an atmospheric backdrop that participants say complements the period costumes and themes.

Erinal's daughter Ada, an architect, emphasized that the location offers an authenticity impossible to replicate in larger cities. "When you go outside, there are already stone buildings and dim lights," she said. "You cannot capture this in Istanbul or Ankara." This year's Barbarian Medieval Fair took place from Sept. 18-20 in the town of Urgup.