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Istanbul Archaeological Museums reopen after extensive restoration

Istanbul Archaeological Museums reopen after extensive restoration

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14:44, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:53, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Istanbul Archaeological Museums reopen after extensive restoration
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Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the reopening of the Istanbul Archaeological Museums following extensive restoration work, stating the project preserves the historic complex's original architecture while introducing contemporary exhibition practices and creating a "living cultural space" for visitors.

Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Istanbul Archaeological Museums have undergone a comprehensive restoration covering the main neoclassical building, the Museum of the Ancient Orient, the Tiled Kiosk and surrounding public areas. The project sought to preserve the 19th-century complex's original architectural character while introducing contemporary museum practices, the minister added.

The renovation work encompassed structural reinforcement, roof renewal and the complete reorganization of exhibition galleries across the three main buildings. Ersoy noted that the effort positions the site as a dynamic cultural destination rather than a traditional repository of artifacts.

Museum of the Ancient Orient

Restoration of the main museum building began in 2011 and was completed in stages, culminating in its reopening to visitors in 2021. The latest phase, launched in January 2023, focused on the Museum of the Ancient Orient and the Tiled Kiosk, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

At the Museum of the Ancient Orient, teams reinforced load-bearing concrete elements and vaulted ceilings, renewed the roofing and conserved decorative sculptures on the facade. The museum reopened on July 6 with reorganized Assyrian, Sumerian, Babylonian, Hittite and Egyptian galleries featuring updated exhibition and lighting systems.

Tiled Kiosk conservation

Work at the Tiled Kiosk focused on removing subsequent roof additions and replacing degraded lead coverings with historically appropriate materials. Teams cataloged approximately 54,000 tiles on the building's exterior and prepared individual conservation plans for each piece, undertaking cleaning, consolidation and color restoration.

Displays in the kiosk's Iznik, Kutahya, Canakkale, Early Ottoman and Seljuk galleries were also updated as part of the renovation project. The work aimed to present the ceramic collections within their proper historical context while ensuring long-term preservation of the fragile exhibits.

Public spaces redesigned

The project extended beyond the museum buildings to include the complex's main entrance, which was relocated to Gulhane Square with a new visitor reception center established on site. A total of 38 archaeological artifacts are now displayed along Osman Hamdi Bey Slope connecting the square to the museum, while approximately 140 pieces have been placed outdoors in the redesigned courtyard.

"We regard this not simply as a museum complex where artifacts are exhibited, but as a living cultural space where visitors can engage with history, art, architecture and culture," Ersoy said. The minister added that the renovation creates an environment where the public can actively engage with cultural heritage rather than passively viewing objects behind glass.

Titles :mehmet nuri ersoyistanbul archaeological museumsmuseum of the ancient orienttiled kioskgulhane squareosman hamdi beyistanbul restorationturkish cultural heritage
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