



The International Air Transport Association World Safety and Operations Conference 2026 opened in Istanbul on Tuesday, bringing together airline executives, regulators, and frontline operational staff for three days of discussions on flight safety, maintenance, and crisis management. Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines is hosting the premier industry event to connect global aviation stakeholders and advance operational standards, according to the airline.

Ahmet Olmustur, chief executive officer of Turkish Airlines, noted that the historical city connects continents and cultures, serving as a global hub of connectivity and innovation for the aviation industry today. He previously invited global aviation stakeholders to Istanbul to advance safety and operational excellence through meaningful discussions and lasting partnerships, sources said.

Expert sessions and networking

The conference features more than 45 hours of expert sessions across four tracks, providing over 15 hours of exclusive networking opportunities for attendees. Participants explore state-of-the-industry insights, identify emerging risk areas, and engage in bespoke workshops provided by IATA and industry partners.

Global participation

The previous edition, IATA WSOC 2025, gathered more than 850 participants in Xiamen, China. The Istanbul event continues this tradition of bringing together international aviation professionals to address critical safety and operational challenges facing the industry.