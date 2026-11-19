See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Ministers and senior representatives from all nine member states of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) have unanimously adopted a joint climate action framework at a high-level ministerial meeting held alongside COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 17, 2026. The agreement, titled the Antalya Ministerial Action Framework on D-8 Climate and Environmental Cooperation, establishes a basis for advancing joint environmental initiatives and strengthening cooperation among member states.

Türkiye hosts high-level climate meeting

The session was jointly organised by the D-8 Secretariat, Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and the COP31 Presidency. It followed the first D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Environment, held in Istanbul on July 17, 2026.

Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum opened the meeting, highlighting the potential for member states to combine their technological capabilities and experience through South-South cooperation. He called for stronger collaboration in clean energy, green industrialisation, sustainable agriculture and the circular economy. Kurum also proposed establishing a "COP31 Antalya-Gaza Climate Corridor" to provide humanitarian assistance and support sustainable infrastructure solutions for Gaza.

D-8 calls for stronger climate action

D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood thanked Türkiye for hosting COP31 and highlighted the need to accelerate efforts against climate change. He warned of the growing risk of exceeding the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C temperature threshold and called for faster emissions reductions, stronger climate resilience and more effective implementation of international commitments.

Referring to the Istanbul Declaration adopted in July 2026, Mahmood identified climate adaptation, just transition, climate finance, loss and damage, technology transfer, zero waste, the circular economy and youth engagement as shared priorities. He also emphasised the need to put the D-8 Environment and Climate Cooperation Platform into operation, supported by a Technical Working Group. The proposed D-8 Climate and Environment Roadmap for 2027–2030 is intended to support policy coordination, capacity-building, joint projects and international partnerships.

Emine Erdoğan highlights Zero Waste cooperation

A message from Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan highlighted the environmental challenges facing the international community and the importance of shared responsibility. The message also drew attention to the international impact of the Zero Waste Movement, initiated under her leadership, and encouraged D-8 countries to strengthen cooperation on sustainable resource management, responsible consumption and circular economy practices.

Nine countries outline climate priorities

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye presented their respective national climate policies, achievements and initiatives during the ministerial session. Their contributions reaffirmed support for Türkiye's COP31 Presidency and the D-8 climate cooperation agenda. Key areas raised included equitable climate finance, climate adaptation, resilience, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, water security, disaster preparedness, technology transfer and green industrial development. Delegations also called for stronger institutional partnerships and knowledge-sharing, while emphasising climate justice and the specific development needs and vulnerabilities of emerging economies.

Zero Waste and circular economy discussions

A separate event on Zero Waste and the Circular Economy followed the ministerial meeting. Samed Ağırbaş, President of Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, delivered the opening statement and highlighted the international reach of Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement.

Ağırbaş encouraged D-8 members to develop joint initiatives and exchange innovative solutions. Delegations also shared their experiences in waste reduction, recycling, resource efficiency and sustainable production and consumption. The adopted Antalya framework provides a foundation for continued institutional coordination, technical engagement and joint programmes among D-8 members and relevant international organisations. The outcomes build on the Istanbul Declaration of July 2026 as the organisation approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027.