See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Call for a unifying tone in Shenzhen

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum must set a “unifying tone” amid an environment marked by the “fragmentation” of the global economy, as he addressed the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. He added that the draft of the final Shenzhen Declaration, prepared for approval, is supported by Russia.

“In the current challenging environment -- marked by the fragmentation of the global economy … and by a growing number of challenges and threats to its stability -- the APEC forum must set a unifying tone and develop a constructive agenda for cooperation,” Putin said. “The draft of the final Shenzhen Declaration, prepared for our approval -- and supported by Russia -- is aimed precisely at this,” he said.

Putin described a constructive partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region as a “strategic course” for Russia, saying his country is an integral part of the region and makes a significant contribution to its material well-being. He said it is encouraging that the region has become “one of the engines of global development,” and indicated that the economic growth of APEC member states is projected to reach 4.8% this year, a figure he described as significantly outpacing global averages.

Russia's offer to regional partners

Russia is interested in the “closest possible cooperation” with APEC members in knowledge-intensive sectors, Putin said, including nuclear energy, where his country holds a leading position and works actively with many regional partners. He also said Russia contributes significantly to regional energy and food security through its deliveries of energy supplies, as well as large volumes of grain and mineral fertilizers.

“Trade partners can always count on the reliability, high quality and consistency of our supplies,” he went on to say. Putin stressed Moscow's readiness to share its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise with regional partners under conditions that guarantee sovereignty and data security.

Putin further said his country “strives to remain open to the world” while strengthening its economic potential, noting that Russia has transformed the structure of its domestic economy by prioritizing the development of advanced sectors, such as AI and nuclear energy.

Transit routes and the forum's weight

Russia's efforts to strengthen its transport and transit framework are also opening up new prospects for cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region, Putin stated. He invited regional economies to make “greater use” of the opportunities offered by these logistics routes, which he said are already being utilized by some of Moscow's partners.

“We will continue to work with our forum partners to implement mutually beneficial projects and initiatives. Over 80 of these have been implemented in recent decades,” he said.

Established in 1989, the APEC forum comprises 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. It accounts for more than 60% of global GDP and around 40% of the world’s population.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen late Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend APEC events and to take part in a highly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which is set to take place later Thursday.

World

Biden praised Netanyahu’s ‘courage’ in last call, transcript shows

World

Trump says US, China spy on each other, claims US does it better

World

Trump says nuclear powers need only 'about 10' weapons before Xi, Putin summit