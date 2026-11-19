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Call for deep arsenal cuts

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that nuclear powers need only a fraction of their current arsenals, calling for major reductions while acknowledging the difficulty of persuading countries to give up their nuclear weapons. His remarks came ahead of a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.

“Now you only need about 10 if you really want to know the truth. That’s the kind of power we’re talking about,” Trump told Fox News. Earlier this week, he had described denuclearization as a “tough subject because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right?”

Arsenal figures and China’s buildup

Trump said the US holds 4,000 nuclear weapons, compared with Russia’s 3,800 and China’s 400 to 500. He warned that Beijing is “going hot and heavy on building nuclear weapons” and is on track to catch up over a 10-year period.

“I’d love them not to do it,” he said, admitting that cutting the number of warheads would be “a hard thing to do” for both Washington and its rivals.

Summit agenda

Thursday’s three-way summit, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, is expected to discuss nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, the war in Iran and global trade.

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