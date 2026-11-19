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Pledges fall short at COP31

Commitments to the Adaptation Fund at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) added up to just $50.2 million, as several wealthy countries made no pledges. The fund finances developing countries' efforts to combat the intensifying impacts of climate change.

The US, the UK, Canada, France, Italy and Australia did not make any funding commitments.

Spain leads the donors

Spain led with a pledge of $27.8 million, followed by Germany with $11.1 million and Ireland with $6.7 million. Belgium pledged $3.2 million, Portugal committed $1.1 million and Estonia pledged $334,000.

Gap against the fund's targets

The Climate Action Network International warned that the necessary grant-based climate finance for adaptation measures in developing countries failed to materialize. The roughly $50.2 million raised represented only one-sixth of the fund's annual target of at least $300 million, and the total fell well short of the broader goal of mobilizing $1.2 billion from 2026 to 2029.

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