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Highest of three levels takes effect Friday

France has moved its bird flu risk level from moderate to high across its mainland territory, with the new measure taking effect on Friday, according to an order published in the Official Journal on Thursday. The high-risk classification is the highest of three levels under French regulations and triggers additional surveillance and prevention measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus to domestic poultry.

Wild bird cases and outbreaks in France

The Agriculture Ministry cited an increase in cases among wild birds in several neighboring countries, along with the circulation of the virus along migratory routes crossing France. Outbreaks have also been detected in France in recent weeks, including in backyard poultry flocks in the Gironde and Seine-Maritime departments, as well as in the Landes department, a major area for duck production.

Earlier risk level and vaccination

The risk level had been lowered to negligible in early June following the 2025-2026 winter outbreak. Since autumn 2023, vaccination has been mandatory on French farms keeping more than 250 ducks.

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