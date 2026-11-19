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Troops secure entry to the shrine

Hundreds of Israeli occupiers stormed ‘Joseph’s Tomb’ in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday to perform Jewish religious rituals, protected by Israeli forces that deployed across the area and blocked several roads. Local sources told Anadolu that the forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, raided the eastern part of Nablus to secure the occupiers’ entry to the site.

Troops took up positions around the shrine and along nearby streets and roads leading to it, the sources said. Israeli forces also positioned themselves on the rooftops of several Palestinian homes and turned parts of them into military barracks, while closing major roads and intersections and disrupting Palestinian movement in the area. The occupiers entered under army protection and performed religious rituals that lasted several hours, the sources added.

A site disputed between competing accounts

‘Joseph’s Tomb’ is located on the eastern outskirts of Nablus and is frequently visited by Israeli occupiers under military protection to perform religious rituals. Israeli occupiers claim the site contains the remains of the biblical Joseph, brought from Egypt and buried there.

Palestinian accounts and archaeologists have disputed that claim, saying the structure is only a few centuries old and is the tomb of a Muslim religious figure named Youssef Dweikat. Despite being under Palestinian administration, the site is regularly stormed by Israeli occupiers accompanied by Israeli forces, often at night.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians, injuring around 13,746 and resulting in the detention of more than 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.

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