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Missiles fired toward Riyadh and the south

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had intercepted multiple missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia. An initial assessment indicated that falling debris had caused material damage in the capital.

In separate statements on the US social media platform X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the coalition had responded to a ballistic missile threat targeting Riyadh. The material damage is still being assessed, and the coalition did not provide details of casualties or the full extent of the damage reported in Riyadh.

Launcher destroyed in Saada

In an earlier statement, Maliki said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward southern Saudi Arabia. It also destroyed a missile launcher in Yemen’s northern Saada province, which had been used in an attempted attack on the kingdom.

Wednesday’s attacks and the coalition’s role

The announcements followed coalition statements on Wednesday reporting the interception and destruction of two Houthi drones over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, as well as two cruise missiles fired toward the Riyadh region. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

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