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STARLIFT announced in Izmir

NATO has launched a multinational space initiative aimed at securing reliable access to commercial satellite launch services for military purposes, with 10 alliance members and South Korea committing to finance the project. The STARLIFT initiative was announced on Tuesday at the NATO EDGE 26 conference in Izmir, western Türkiye, according to a statement by the alliance.

Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom — together with South Korea — committed to financing the initiative through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Launch services and spaceports

STARLIFT aims to strengthen cooperation among participating countries, commercial launch providers and spaceports, making access to space more resilient, responsive and cost-effective. Military users will receive a launch service designed to help secure slots on commercial rockets, drawing on a network of spaceports across NATO member countries and South Korea.

The initiative will also serve as a platform for developing and testing concepts for responsive space operations, including the urgent launch of satellites.

Testing and coordination

Testing and experimentation under the initiative are expected to help improve allied launch infrastructure and logistics, while encouraging the exchange of best practices in the space sector. Coordination of air and maritime traffic management will support the safe conduct of both routine and short-notice launches.

Participating countries aim to improve access to launch services and encourage investment in the space industry by pooling demand and coordinating requirements.

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