Former Labour Party minister Alan Milburn on Tuesday unveiled a long-awaited report on tackling youth unemployment in the UK, calling for a “complete system reset” in a bid to prevent a “lost generation” and urging the government to invest in getting young people into work.

Presenting the report in central London, which covers almost 1 million young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET), Milburn warned that “Britain is at risk of losing a generation of young people.” He said this is “not because they lack talent, not because they lack ambition, not because they do not want to work.” “This is not a crisis of aspiration - it is a crisis of opportunity,” he added.

Targets and funding

The 278-page report, titled “From a Welfare State to a Working State: A new settlement for the next generation,” proposed widespread changes to tax, welfare, and education system in a bid to get 440,000 young people into work by 2036. It suggested that implementing the recommendations would reduce the NEET rate to 6.8% by 2036, while the rate would rise to 13.8% if the measures were not implemented.

The review argued that the measures would create an initial 25,000 pre-apprenticeship places for under-25s, rising to 270,000 by 2036, and would add 0.4% to GDP every year by the end of the decade. Milburn called on the government to invest an initial £500 million ($660 million) in 2027 to create support and job opportunities.

Welfare and health changes

To achieve this target, the report suggested that access to welfare would be restricted for young people, who would get instant access to need-based mental health support. It would also move young people off the main disability benefits, creating a new “Youth Allowance” to replace the health element of Universal Credit and a new “Additional Costs Allowance” to replace Personal Independence Payments.

The report highlighted increases in mental health conditions and neurodevelopmental differences, arguing that poor health is now a major driver of youth inactivity. Almost three in 10 NEETs say disability or ill health is the main reason they are out of work or education, it said.

Government response

Speaking to Sky News on the review, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said “it is a watershed moment,” noting that he does not want “anybody to lose out here.” “I don’t think a British cabinet has sat around that table in 50 years or more and talked about a vision for young people, support from the very early years all the way through school and then into opportunity beyond school,” he said. Burnham added: “And that’s what this is about - guarantees of opportunity, of support, legal guarantees, so that people move into a good position.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said in response that 1 million young people not in education, employment, or training creates a “human cost that no country should ask its young people to bear.” “We believe that people from all backgrounds and all parts of the country should fulfil their full potential,” he told in his statement in the House of Commons. McFadden added: “That is what will change lives for the better, that is what will bring more hope.”

Following the publication of the independent review, the government announced the creation of a new Youth Opportunities Unit, which will report directly to the prime minister. In a statement, the government said Milburn has been appointed chair of the new unit, which will drive the cross-system changes needed to deliver greater opportunities and support for young people.

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