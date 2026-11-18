Talks on the APEC sidelines

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The meeting came a day before their scheduled trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Details of the Xi-Putin talks were not immediately available.

Chinese and Russian news agencies reported at around noon that the two leaders had met — the fifth time they have done so this year, including once by video link. Xi also met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung separately, and Lee is attending the APEC summit as well.

Alex Plavevski AFP

Leaders address the gathering

Addressing the APEC gathering, Putin said he expected the trilateral summit with Xi and Trump to be “highly useful”. “At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said. He added that Western sanctions imposed on Russia since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed, arguing that they were “not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition”.

Xi, who opened the event, called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade. “Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform,” Xi said. Russian officials said Xi and Putin were expected to discuss energy and finance and then, in a smaller format, foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea.

Alex Plavevski AFP

Agenda for the trilateral summit

China has said only that the leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”. Washington said the Iran war and nuclear disarmament were also up for discussion, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February. Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

The trilateral has triggered fears that the three leaders could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe. Washington had signalled that Ukraine was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would. Trump, who was still in the Philippines on Wednesday, said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen, saying the North Korean leader “would like” to meet in China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim. “If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” Rubio said in Manila.

Alex Plavevski AFP

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