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Rail and metro services disrupted

France faced a fresh round of strikes and protests on Tuesday as unions called on public sector and railway workers to mobilize for higher pay, leaving regional train services disrupted and several Paris metro stations closed. Rail operator SNCF reduced services in the Paris region and warned of disruptions on some regional lines.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said most services were expected to run close to normal.

Hundreds of thousands expected to march

Dozens of demonstrations were planned across the country, with student groups and Yellow Vest activists backing the action, Le Parisien reported. A police source estimated that between 220,000 and 300,000 people were expected to demonstrate nationwide, including 40,000 to 80,000 in the capital, where a main rally is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Authorities have imposed restrictions on undeclared gatherings near several schools and universities in Paris and temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers, citing concerns about possible violence during protests.

Unions press for pay scale increase

France's 5.8 million public sector employees have been called to mobilize after talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday failed to satisfy unions, which had been pushing for across-the-board pay rises since last week's boost to the minimum wage for private-sector workers. More unions joined the call after the meeting, which union representatives left saying the proposed measures failed to address the urgency of the pay situation.

The unions want the government to raise the rate used to calculate public employees' base salaries, saying their purchasing power has fallen 16% since 2017. The draft 2027 budget leaves that rate unchanged for a fourth consecutive year, with the government ruling out any general pay rise.

Tuesday marks the third call for a united day of action and strikes in the public sector since September. An earlier one this month saw hundreds of thousands of workers march, and police fired tear gas as clashes broke out in some cities.

Government response and wider unrest

Government spokesperson Mathieu Lefevre told Sud Radio that work was underway to review civil service pay scales. The public accounts minister would meet unions after public sector elections on Dec. 11, he said.

The European Union's second-largest economy has been rocked by more than a month of high school blockades and cost-of-living protests, with presidential elections looming next year and the far right hoping to seize power. The latest demonstrations follow weekend protests over grievances ranging from inflation to a proposed police law, and some of the largely peaceful rallies have seen fringe violence as well as accusations of police brutality. France is racing to adopt a 2027 budget under pressure to reduce its deficit.

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