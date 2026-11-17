See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

IRGC says it took control of drone

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday that it had seized control of a US drone flying south of Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz. The force identified the aircraft as an MQM-170, the ninth American drone it says it has captured.

Monday’s drone claims

On Monday, the Iranian army said it shot down an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using domestically developed air defense systems, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Earlier that day, the IRGC Navy said it had captured an MQM-170 drone intact south of Qeshm Island during an electronic warfare operation.

The Navy said its forces took control of the drone’s guidance system and forced it to land. According to the statement, the aircraft had been attempting to locate Iranian air defense and electronic warfare systems.

War and stalled negotiations

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries. The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.