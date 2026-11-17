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Returns continue as camps stay full

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mohamed Yahya said on Monday that nearly 4 million Syrians have returned home since the fall of the Assad regime, warning that humanitarian needs remain acute and that political uncertainty, Israeli military activity and funding shortfalls threaten the country’s fragile transition. Yahya briefed the UN Security Council on behalf of UN relief chief Tom Fletcher, pointing to “undeniable signs of progress.”

“Since December 2024, nearly 4 million Syrians have voluntarily returned to their homes,” Yahya said. Since the council’s October meeting, he added, a further 60,000 internally displaced people have gone back, two-thirds of them from camps, along with 18,000 refugees.

Needs outlast the journey home

Yahya cautioned that “returns do not mean humanitarian needs have ended.” “For many families, return marks the beginning of a new struggle,” he said, noting that more than 730,000 people are still living in camps.

Explosive ordnance, he said, has kept farmers from cultivating their land and communities from rebuilding. UN partners cleared more than 700,000 square metres of contaminated land in the first half of the year, but “much more is needed.”

Winter response underfunded

Looking to the coming winter, Yahya said an estimated 2.4 million people would need additional assistance. The response plan targeting more than 970,000 people at risk “remains only 40% funded,” he said.

“My message to this Council is straightforward: sustain humanitarian funding, support mine action and the winter response while investing in durable solutions and recovery,” he said.

Transition, Israeli activity and Daesh

UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone told the same session that “next month will mark two years since the opening of a new era in Syria.” He described the establishment of the interim People’s Assembly as “one of the transition’s key milestones,” and stressed that preparations for a permanent constitution and “credible, inclusive elections” were needed and required “clarity on processes and timelines.” “All these, of course, are questions for Syrians themselves to determine. Time is ticking,” he said, adding that his office had presented proposals to the government.

Cordone cited a World Bank estimate that rebuilding damaged physical assets alone would cost “$216 billion,” saying recovery would require sustained international support. He also said Israeli military activities had “continued relentlessly in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” including incursions, temporary checkpoints, detentions and shelling. “I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for an end to violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving the issue of Syrians detained in Israel,” he said.

The threat from Daesh “remains serious,” Cordone added, noting that Syrian security forces reported dismantling cells in Rankous, in Rural Damascus, and in Aleppo.