No new deadline after Manila summit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that neither China nor the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) set a new deadline to conclude negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the disputed South China Sea, as the two sides held their summit in the Philippine capital of Manila. Southeast Asian leaders are holding their 49th summit and related meetings with partner nations in the city.

“Malaysia remains committed to the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to ensure regional security and stability,” Anwar told the summit. He said later that “No new deadline was set by the ASEAN [or] China to conclude negotiations on the South China Sea,” according to state-run Bernama News. The Philippines is the outgoing chair of the bloc after helming the grouping through 2026.

Competing claims in the vast waters

China and several members of ASEAN have competing claims in the vast, warm-water body. Beijing and Manila have seen ties sour over maritime tensions.

Philippine office reports provisional agreement

The Philippine Foreign Affairs office said on Sunday that the two sides reported “substantial completion” of the negotiations on the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. The Parties to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) have “reached provisional agreement on over 80%” of the paragraphs of the draft COC, it said.

“The negotiations now enter their final phase, and we commend the dedication and constructive engagement of all delegations, in particular the Co-Chairs of the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the DOC — Malaysia and China — for their able stewardship of this complex process,” the office added. It said the efforts made by Beijing and Kuala Lumpur have “advanced the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)”, and that the code does not diminish the rights and obligations of any State with respect to the South China Sea, including non-Parties to the COC.

“The Parties agree to continue to work constructively, with a view to concluding the negotiations on an effective and substantive COC at the earliest possible time,” the office said.