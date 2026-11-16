ASEAN and China keep seeking common ground, Philippine president says

Marcos points to anniversaries and shared commitments

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China remain committed to finding common ground and advancing practical cooperation despite ongoing regional and global uncertainties. He spoke in his opening address at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The Philippines is the current chair of the regional bloc. Marcos noted that this year marks the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation," he said, adding that the two sides recognize the importance of advancing innovative solutions to shared environmental challenges. He said their shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in their actions, including through self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation.

ASEAN and China also continue to take an active part in major trade and investment promotion activities to expand their economic cooperation further, Marcos said. He called for building on the achievements of the partnership to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Li cites trade growth and major projects

Li highlighted growing unilateralism and protectionism as well as recurring geopolitical conflicts around the world. "Despite the challenging global environment, China-ASEAN cooperation has maintained strong momentum and achieved encouraging results," he said in his opening address.

Bilateral trade between China and ASEAN exceeded $1 trillion last year, up 20.1% from 2021, Li noted. He also pointed to progress through the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, major connectivity projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and the China-Laos Railway, the opening of the Pinglu Canal and the implementation of the ASEAN Visa program.

Li outlines three priorities

"The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily," Li said. He set out three priorities: promoting the tradition of friendship and mutual assistance, upholding the fundamental principles of openness and mutual benefit, and embracing the trend of innovation-driven development amid rapid advances in science and technology.

Li stressed that the "long history of friendly exchanges" between ASEAN and China has not lost its relevance due to international turbulence but has rather "grown more mature and resilient." Economic and trade restrictions have increased substantially around the world, but "we remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavor to make the pie of cooperation bigger," he said.