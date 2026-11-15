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ASEAN leaders discuss Myanmar, seek ‘practical’ way forward in Manila

Yenişafak English AA12:08, 15/11/2026, SundayG: Update: 12:51, 15/11/2026, Sunday
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Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told his 10 ASEAN counterparts in Manila that Myanmar remains an integral part of the bloc, as the leaders met behind closed doors to discuss the situation there and the five-point consensus.

Closed-door talks in Manila

Leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held discussions on the situation in Myanmar on Sunday, seeking “practical” ways forward as they sat down for closed-door conversations in Manila, the Philippines’ capital. Myanmar has seen heightened internal ethnic tensions since a 2021 military coup.

Citing the leaders’ affirmation of continued engagement, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Buddhist-majority nation remains an “integral part of ASEAN.” “We agreed to continue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar while staying true to the principles of the five-point consensus,” Marcos told his 10 counterparts from the bloc, adding: “we need to ask ourselves, what more can we do for Myanmar?”

Five-point consensus and the coup

The coup ousted the elected government of the National League for Democracy, and the bloc has since disallowed Myanmar’s leaders from attending its annual summits. Senior Foreign Ministry officials have been representing Myanmar at the ASEAN gatherings instead.

ASEAN issued a Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar following the coup. Under it, the bloc provides humanitarian assistance through its Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, while its special envoy was assigned to undertake visits to Myanmar to “meet with all parties concerned.”

“Ultimately, the crisis in Myanmar is about people, families who have been displaced, communities that need humanitarian assistance, and young people whose future has been interrupted by conflict and instability,” said Marcos. “Myanmar is not merely an issue on ASEAN's agenda. Myanmar is part of our Asian ASEAN family,” he said, expressing hope that the session would lead to “practical and forward-looking discussions” on advancing implementation of the consensus and supporting a “peaceful, inclusive, Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led process.”

Myanmar’s military has also forced out over a million native Rohingya community members since 2017, and the ASEAN leaders are expected to deliberate on the issue.

Summit schedule and membership

ASEAN is holding its 49th summit and related meetings in Manila, with the Philippines set to hand over the chair to Singapore on Tuesday, at the end of the three-day gathering. The bloc is scheduled to hold separate summits with China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and the US, and US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive Tuesday.

The bloc was founded in 1967, with Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste as its 11 members.

Titles :aseanassociation of southeast asian nationsmyanmarferdinand marcos jrmanilaphilippinesfive-point consensusrohingyaasean summit
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ASEAN leaders discuss Myanmar, seek ‘practical’ way forward in Manila
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