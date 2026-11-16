Chinese electric passenger jet completes first crewed flight

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First crewed flight in Shandong

A Chinese electric passenger plane, the CE-25A, made its first crewed flight over the weekend, marking another step in the country's efforts to advance domestic aviation. The aircraft carried two pilots and an engineer and was airborne for 16 minutes and 38 seconds, according to a magazine affiliated with its developer, the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

The plane covered 60 kilometres (37 miles) during a flight test in northern Shandong province on Saturday, the publication said. Clips posted by the magazine and footage broadcast by state media showed the bright red aircraft, which is the size of a private jet, taking off from a runway, hovering in the air and landing.

Aircraft specifications

The 10-ton plane has a range of 400 kilometres and can accommodate 19 passengers, the report said. The aircraft had previously completed 19 unmanned flights, with its first successful test in February, it added.

Curbing carbon emissions from planes has remained a challenge for the global aviation industry, with electric jets seen as a potential way to reduce fuel needs and pollution.

COMAC's C919 jet

COMAC's fuel-powered C919 jet completed its first international commercial flight in August, a step seen as symbolic toward Beijing's goal of challenging the decades-long aerospace dominance of Boeing and Airbus. The narrow-body jet has been billed as a potential competitor to Boeing's 737 or Airbus's A320, though it has yet to receive approval from American or European regulators.