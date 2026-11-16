Musk, tech leaders back petition to reinstate Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and other technology executives have joined an online petition calling for the reinstatement of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, which had gathered more than 158,000 signatures as of Sunday. Huang resigned as the chipmaker's chief executive on Thursday amid controversy over his reported personal relationships and national security concerns.

Signatories include Nvidia staff and shareholders

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote on the social media platform X on Friday. The petition, published on the website Stand with Jensen, includes thousands of people who identify themselves as current and former Nvidia employees and shareholders, among them more than 7,500 signatories who say they work at the company, equivalent to 18 percent of its workforce.

Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Garry Tan of Y Combinator are also listed as supporters. Kalanick wrote that Huang had “erred, yes -- to err is to be human -- but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company.”

Letter demands due process

The open letter, addressed to Nvidia's board of directors, voices concern that Huang may have been forced out without adequate due process despite his 33 years leading the company he co-founded. It urges the board to “bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts,” to ensure a fair hearing that gives him an opportunity to respond, and to provide a public explanation of the decision along with evidence to back it.

“Suspicion or association alone is not a sufficient basis for ending Jensen’s leadership,” the letter said. “Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice,” it added.

Board and Washington weigh in

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member amid scrutiny over a reported relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of ties to Chinese intelligence. He is also reported to have had a second extramarital affair, with a subordinate. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

According to the Financial Times, Huang has discussed a possible return with people close to him, and one of his allies says he is assembling a crisis team of executives to seek White House support. On Friday, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, two major shareholders, urged the board to keep “all options” open.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued on Sunday that Nvidia should look “outside” the company for its next chief. “They need a dramatic shake-up,” Bessent said on Fox News, demanding that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.