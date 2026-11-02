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Musk says Grok Bot costs 'unsustainably high' versus revenue

Musk says Grok Bot costs 'unsustainably high' versus revenue

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08:41, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:00, 02/11/2026, Monday
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Musk says Grok Bot costs 'unsustainably high' versus revenue
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Elon Musk said on Sunday that operating costs for xAI's Grok chatbot have become “unsustainably high” relative to revenue, highlighting financial pressures as subscribers report exhausting their weekly usage allowances faster than expected.

Elon Musk said on Sunday that expenses for operating xAI's Grok chatbot have grown “unsustainably high” compared with revenue, highlighting mounting financial pressures as demand for the artificial intelligence service expands. “The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue,” Musk wrote on the social media platform X, responding to a user inquiry about resetting weekly usage limits.

Usage limits under scrutiny

The inquiry followed reports from subscribers who said they had depleted their Grok Bot allowances much earlier than anticipated during the week. Musk declined to provide figures on operating costs or revenue, and he offered no indication whether the company intends to modify the current usage restrictions.

AI agent capabilities

xAI launched Grok Bot in early beta during August as an AI agent capable of executing complex tasks across applications through its own virtual computer environment. Unlike conventional chatbots, the service can perform multi-step operations and continue processing requests in the background without active user supervision.

Grok Bot is available through several paid subscription tiers under the SuperGrok and Cursor brands, with usage allocated separately from other service allowances. The pricing structure and specific usage caps were not detailed in Musk's weekend statements.

Titles :elon muskxaigrok botartificial intelligencesupergrokcursor
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