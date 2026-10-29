Google's Russian unit pays $207M to cover parent company fines

Valery Talyarovsky, the bankruptcy trustee overseeing the insolvency proceedings of Google's Russian subsidiary, told a court hearing on Thursday that OOO Google has transferred almost 16.8 billion rubles ($207.7 million) to settle fines imposed on its US-based parent company by Russian regulatory authorities. The funds were directed toward penalties levied against Google LLC, according to state news agency RIA.

Payment details

Speaking before the court, Talyarovsky stated that by Sept. 20, more than 16.7 billion rubles ($206.5 million) had been deposited into the Russian unit's bank account. Russia's Federal Bailiffs Service wrote off approximately 14.7 billion rubles ($181.7 million) specifically to cover administrative fines levied against Google LLC, while bailiffs additionally collected more than 2.1 billion rubles ($26 million) from debtors of the subsidiary under enforcement documents issued in the unit's favor, he said.

These debtor collections were also directed toward settling the US corporation's penalties, bringing the total payments to almost 16.8 billion rubles ($207.7 million), Talyarovsky explained. Throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, more than 18.8 billion rubles ($232.5 million) have been paid into the estate of OOO Google, with the remaining balance allocated to satisfy current claims filed by the Federal Tax Service and to clear wage arrears owed to former staff members — over 400 million rubles ($5 million) were specifically disbursed to pay workers, he noted.

Record-breaking penalties

The payments represent a minute fraction of Google's total liability, as the company's debt to Russia for administrative fines has reached 2 undecillion rubles and continues to accumulate due to late payment penalties — a sum exceeding the entire world GDP of approximately $106 trillion recorded in 2023, according to World Bank data. The record-breaking penalty stems from a legal dispute that began in 2020 when Google started accumulating daily fines of 100,000 rubles after losing lawsuits regarding the blocking of certain Russian YouTube channels, with the penalty amount doubling each week. Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, YouTube restricted access to additional Russian channels, expanding the number of claimants to 17 broadcasters seeking compensation, while Google has faced continued administrative fines for non-compliance with Russian legislation.