Italian president warns unchecked AI threatens democracy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday issued a stark warning against the unregulated proliferation of artificial intelligence, calling for swift intervention to prevent the technology's misuse in spreading disinformation and manipulating public opinion.

Regulatory intervention

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Festival of Regions, Mattarella said: "We must act swiftly and effectively to prevent the improper and uncontrolled use" of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the necessity of establishing robust legal frameworks to govern machine learning developments, noting that current technological competition among a limited number of major players produces unpredictable consequences.

Democracy and human values

"Already today, it is evident how the manipulation of information, including through the spread of false news using the capabilities offered by the internet, can influence public opinion and shape its views and choices," Mattarella stated. He warned that passive acceptance of expanding computational capabilities threatens foundational principles: "If we limited ourselves to being spectators of the expansion of computing power in every direction, the fundamental values of the centrality of human life and, at the same time, our democracy could be undermined," he added.

The Festival of Regions opened Monday with regional leaders addressing digital transformation and governance challenges facing Italian administrations. Mattarella's remarks underscored growing European concern over AI governance ahead of expected EU regulatory frameworks.