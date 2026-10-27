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French minister vows unity, sustained support for Ukraine

French minister vows unity, sustained support for Ukraine

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10:16, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:47, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
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French minister vows unity, sustained support for Ukraine
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French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said support for Ukraine will not cease as Group of Five ministers met in Paris to reaffirm European unity.

E5 ministers reaffirm unwavering Ukraine commitment

French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin on Monday stressed unwavering unity among European powers and vowed that support for Ukraine would continue without cessation following a Group of Five defense ministers' meeting in Paris.

Speaking alongside her German, Italian, Polish and British counterparts as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Vautrin emphasized the importance of avoiding intimidation and division. "I would like to highlight both our unity and our determination to continue supporting Ukraine. This support will not cease," she said, adding that a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO remained their objective as endorsed at the July summit in Ankara.

UK warns of unprecedented post-Cold War instability

UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting warned that European ministers were meeting against a backdrop of "threat and instability" unseen since the Cold War's end. "We meet against a backdrop of threat and instability of a kind we haven't seen since the end of the Cold War," Streeting said.

He noted that Europeans would not be "bystanders" in a context where "it's not yet clear whether tyranny or freedom will prevail," stressing that "their front line for freedom is our front line for freedom." Streeting added that "we don't want conflict with Russia. None of us seek war with Russia, and we certainly have no quarrel with the Russian people," directing criticism instead toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Defense production targets and transatlantic coordination

Vautrin outlined shared objectives focused on producing more military equipment at faster speeds and manufacturing gear suited to current conflicts. "We must also anticipate tomorrow's conflicts through greater cooperation and interoperability, in the service of our interests and our security," she added.

The ministers aim to work together "in practical terms" to achieve their objectives, Vautrin noted, "with a methodology and a timetable, all in full transparency with the United States, as part of the burden-shifting it is calling for." Streeting emphasized that "our alliance with our friends in Washington remains critical and the foundation of the NATO alliance is that an injury to one is an injury to all," adding that the E5 would stand together "for freedom and democracy everywhere."

Titles :catherine vautrinwes streetingkaja kallase5 defense ministersukraine warnatoeuropean unionfranceunited kingdomdefense cooperation
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