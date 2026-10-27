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Russia says Ukraine intensifying attacks on Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia says Ukraine intensifying attacks on Zaporizhzhia plant

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11:09, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
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Russia says Ukraine intensifying attacks on Zaporizhzhia plant
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said international bodies have responded with great restraint to Kyiv's provocative actions, warning that Western support for Ukraine is creating radiological risks across Europe and endangering civilians near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of nuclear facility attacks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Monday accused Ukraine of intensifying attacks against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the nearby city of Enerhodar, criticizing international organizations for their muted response to what she called Kyiv's “provocative actions.” Speaking at a press briefing, Zakharova singled out the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for failing to explicitly identify Ukraine as the party responsible for recent incidents.

“We are compelled to note that international bodies, first and foremost the IAEA, have responded with great restraint to Kyiv's provocative actions,” she said, accusing them of omitting attribution for the attacks. The spokesperson claimed that Ukrainian forces had shifted tactics after failing to strike the facility directly, opting instead to target surrounding infrastructure and personnel.

Civilian targets and intimidation tactics

Zakharova stated that Ukrainian forces targeted civilian facilities earlier in the week, including an art school and a fire and rescue station operated by Russia's Emergencies Ministry. “Unable to strike the ZNPP directly, the Kyiv regime continues its futile attempts to destabilize the plant's operations by intimidating its personnel,” she said, alleging systematic efforts to disrupt operations through psychological pressure on staff.

She asserted that Kyiv sought to increase casualties and create a radiation-contaminated zone in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Moscow and Kyiv have frequently traded blame over security incidents around the compound since Russian forces seized control in March 2022.

Western support and radiological risks

Zakharova also directed criticism toward Western governments backing Ukraine, saying such support was generating radiological risks that extend beyond the immediate conflict zone. She argued that continued military aid to Kyiv endangers European citizens by heightening the probability of an incident at the atomic facility.

The Russian spokesperson said Moscow was actively informing the international community about the alleged Ukrainian attacks and taking measures to protect the plant, its personnel, and residents of Enerhodar. IAEA personnel have maintained a continuous presence at the site since September 1, 2022, conducting inspections and monitoring safety conditions despite the ongoing hostilities.

IAEA monitoring mission

The plant — Europe's largest and among the world's ten biggest atomic facilities — sits near the front line of the conflict. Zakharova noted that the city of Enerhodar serves as the primary residential center for the facility's thousands of workers and their families, making any escalation particularly dangerous for the civilian population.

Titles :maria zakharovazaporizhzhia nuclear power plantiaearussia-ukraine warenerhodareuropenuclear safety
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