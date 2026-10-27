Home
Life
Health
Study finds 30,000 excess cancer cases tied to EU inequalities

Study finds 30,000 excess cancer cases tied to EU inequalities

Yenişafak English AA
10:06, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:42, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Study finds 30,000 excess cancer cases tied to EU inequalities
File photo

Italian researchers presented findings in Madrid showing nearly 30,000 excess lung and cervical cancer cases across EU states due to sharp disparities in national incidence rates.

Diego Serraino, an Italian epidemiologist, presented findings at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid on Monday showing that disparities in cancer incidence rates across EU countries generated nearly 30,000 excess cases of lung and cervical malignancies in 2024.

Sharp gaps in lung cancer rates

For lung cancer among men, incidence rates varied dramatically from 38 cases per 100,000 people in Sweden to 130 in Hungary, generating 11,105 excess cases across 12 countries where rates exceeded the EU average. Among women, Denmark reported 83 cases per 100,000 compared with just 20 in Lithuania, contributing to 13,441 excess cases spanning 11 nations, according to European Cancer Information System estimates cited in the study.

Cervical cancer burden concentrated in Eastern Europe

Cervical cancer displayed even starker inequalities, with Romania recording 36 cases per 100,000 women against only five in the island nation of Malta. The analysis identified 4,866 excess cervical cancer cases across 10 countries, with Romania alone accounting for 2,475 of these additional diagnoses — a concentration that reveals significant geographical divides in prevention and screening access across the 27-member bloc.

Researchers urge stronger prevention measures

Serraino and colleagues stressed the need for reinforced anti-smoking policies to curb lung cancer risks, alongside expanded human papillomavirus vaccination programs and systematic screening protocols to prevent cervical cancer and detect precancerous lesions at early stages. The findings underscore persistent public health gaps within the European Union despite overall advances in oncological care.

Titles :diego serrainoeuropean society for medical oncologyeuropean unionlung cancercervical cancerromaniahungarypublic healthhpv vaccinationanti-smoking
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026