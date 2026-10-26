Storm Boelo kills 2 in UK, leaves 90,000 without electricity

Storm Boelo killed two people and left approximately 90,000 customers without electricity across the United Kingdom over the weekend. Winds reaching 84 miles per hour battered Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, authorities said on Monday.

Fatalities in Scotland and London

A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries, Scotland, while a man in his 20s was killed when a tree fell onto his vehicle in north London, according to Sky News. Two women were also hospitalized after being injured by falling trees as the storm brought widespread destruction to the region.

Power cuts and flood warnings

The Energy Networks Association said around 90,000 customers remained without power as of 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, with Scotland recording rainfall equivalent to roughly one-third of its average monthly total over the weekend. The Environment Agency issued 10 flood warnings and 65 flood alerts in England, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales announced multiple warnings and alerts across their respective regions.

Transport disruption and weather outlook

Railway services in Scotland experienced severe disruption, while fallen trees, damaged road surfaces and cables forced closures on major routes across the country. Some flights were diverted or canceled at Leeds Bradford Airport, and the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds affecting northern England, Scotland and northeastern Northern Ireland from early Tuesday until midnight.