Home
World
Europe
Storm Boelo kills 2 in UK, leaves 90,000 without electricity

Storm Boelo kills 2 in UK, leaves 90,000 without electricity

Yenişafak English AA
12:23, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:30, 26/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Storm Boelo kills 2 in UK, leaves 90,000 without electricity
File Photo

Storm Boelo killed two people and left around 90,000 customers without electricity across the United Kingdom over the weekend, as the powerful storm brought winds of up to 84 miles per hour and prompted authorities to issue multiple flood warnings amid severe transport disruption.

Storm Boelo killed two people and left approximately 90,000 customers without electricity across the United Kingdom over the weekend. Winds reaching 84 miles per hour battered Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, authorities said on Monday.

Fatalities in Scotland and London

A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries, Scotland, while a man in his 20s was killed when a tree fell onto his vehicle in north London, according to Sky News. Two women were also hospitalized after being injured by falling trees as the storm brought widespread destruction to the region.

Power cuts and flood warnings

The Energy Networks Association said around 90,000 customers remained without power as of 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, with Scotland recording rainfall equivalent to roughly one-third of its average monthly total over the weekend. The Environment Agency issued 10 flood warnings and 65 flood alerts in England, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales announced multiple warnings and alerts across their respective regions.

Transport disruption and weather outlook

Railway services in Scotland experienced severe disruption, while fallen trees, damaged road surfaces and cables forced closures on major routes across the country. Some flights were diverted or canceled at Leeds Bradford Airport, and the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds affecting northern England, Scotland and northeastern Northern Ireland from early Tuesday until midnight.

Titles :storm boelouk weatherscotlandlondonpower outageflood warningmet officeenergy networks association
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026