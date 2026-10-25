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Over 500 protesters clash with police at Paris' Porte de Vincennes

Over 500 protesters clash with police at Paris' Porte de Vincennes

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09:36, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:23, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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Over 500 protesters clash with police at Paris' Porte de Vincennes
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Paris police confronted more than 500 demonstrators at Porte de Vincennes in the capital's eastern district on Saturday, branding the gathering as violent unrest while attempting to disperse the crowd as massive nationwide protests over living costs and public services concluded amid heightened tensions following last weekend's disturbances.

Clashes in Eastern Paris

Security forces in Paris engaged with over 500 protesters at Porte de Vincennes on Saturday evening as the day's demonstration wound down, with authorities describing the participants as "rioters," according to the Paris police prefecture. Officers were maneuvering to detain individuals involved in the disturbances and clear the area. "Police are maneuvering to apprehend those involved in the unrest and facilitate the dispersal of the crowd," the prefecture added.

Mass Turnout Across France

The confrontations occurred during nationwide marches protesting the cost of living, education reforms, and public service cuts, following violent incidents at similar gatherings the previous weekend. The Paris police prefecture estimated that 110,000 people participated in Saturday's march in the capital, while the Interior Ministry placed nationwide turnout at approximately 410,000. The CGT trade union offered a higher figure, stating that 800,000 demonstrators took to the streets across France.

Violence Reported in Multiple Cities

Clashes with security forces, looting, and acts of vandalism were reported in several cities throughout the day as unions and civil society groups continued pressing the government on economic and social policies. The unrest marked the second consecutive weekend of confrontations between demonstrators and police amid growing public discontent over austerity measures.

Titles :parisporte de vincennesfrance protestscgt unioncost of living crisiscivil unrestdemonstrations
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