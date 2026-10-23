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Fidan to host R4 and E3 foreign ministers in Istanbul Friday

Fidan to host R4 and E3 foreign ministers in Istanbul Friday

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10:31, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:07, 23/10/2026, Friday
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Fidan to host R4 and E3 foreign ministers in Istanbul Friday
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Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will convene top diplomats from the R4 and E3 mechanisms in a combined format for the first time on Friday to discuss regional security, the Palestinian issue, and the Strait of Hormuz crisis, stressing Ankara's push for regional ownership of Middle East stability, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host foreign ministers from the R4 and E3 mechanisms in Istanbul on Friday in an unprecedented combined session aimed at addressing regional crises including the Palestinian situation and the Strait of Hormuz blockade, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Combined diplomatic initiative

The meetings will bring together German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Saudi Minister Faisal bin Farhan. The gathering marks the first time the seven nations have convened in the expanded R4+E3 format, an initiative launched at Ankara's request.

Discussions are expected to focus on the Palestinian question, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments in Yemen, and efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. Participants will also explore opportunities for cooperation and coordination between the regional and European powers in the coming period, the sources said.

Regional ownership agenda

Fidan is expected to stress that regional security requires regional countries to assume primary responsibility, emphasizing that Ankara prioritizes strengthening cooperation mechanisms based on regional ownership. He will likely warn that existing disputes must not be allowed to fuel one another or spread to new areas, creating broader instability.

Fidan will also reiterate that Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, its uncompromising stance undermining international peace efforts, and its aggression across the region represent the main causes of Middle East tensions. He is expected to stress that the dispute between the US and Iran can only be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, noting that military methods offer no lasting solution and risk a wider conflict.

Security flashpoints

Regarding recent Houthi attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye's support for safeguarding Saudi security, according to the sources. He is expected to highlight the importance of the Mecca Defense Alliance formed in August between Ankara, Riyadh, and Islamabad.

Fidan is also likely to acknowledge the contributions of R4 and E3 countries toward strengthening stability in Syria while drawing attention to Israeli actions aimed at destabilizing Damascus. He is expected to note that as a Black Sea littoral state, Türkiye continues to convey warnings and proposals to the parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine war to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Black Sea and to end civilian casualties there.

The R4 mechanism was established by Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia on the basis of regional ownership to support lasting stability and strengthen dialogue on regional issues. The E3 mechanism, comprising Germany, the UK, and France, emerged from trilateral diplomatic cooperation on Iran's nuclear program launched in 2003 and has gradually evolved into a framework for joint initiatives on various regional and international issues.

Titles :hakan fidanr4 mechanisme3 mechanismmecca defense alliancestrait of hormuzistanbulmiddle east diplomacyregional ownership
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