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Death toll rises to 2 in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport

Death toll rises to 2 in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport

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16:31, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Death toll rises to 2 in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport
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Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority confirmed Thursday that an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed two people and injured eight others from multiple nationalities, as operations resumed amid ongoing regional tensions with Yemen's Houthi group.

Airport Attack

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said Thursday that the death toll from an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam had risen to two, with eight others injured in the incident that briefly disrupted operations at the kingdom's busiest air hub. The authority identified the fatalities as a Saudi citizen and an Indian national.

Casualties and Response

The eight injured include one Saudi, two Indians, two Yemenis, two Bangladeshis, and one Nepalese national, the regulator noted. The wounded are receiving medical care at several hospitals across the Eastern Province, with conditions ranging from minor to severe, while airport operations have since resumed and air traffic returned to normal, it added.

Regional Context

The attack comes amid escalating hostilities between Yemen's Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition. On Wednesday, falling debris from an intercepted drone killed two people at the Shaybah oil field, while the coalition said it destroyed five drones launched toward the kingdom — including targets in the Eastern Province and Medina region.

King Fahd International Airport previously came under attack on Oct. 11, prompting damage assessments and safety inspections. The aviation authority did not specify the nature of Thursday's attack, which follows a pattern of strikes targeting Saudi energy facilities and transportation hubs.

Titles :king fahd international airportdammamsaudi arabiageneral authority of civil aviationyemen houthisshaybah oil fieldmiddle east
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