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Istanbul to host ninth Mediation Conference

Istanbul to host ninth Mediation Conference

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16:33, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Istanbul to host ninth Mediation Conference
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Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will inaugurate the ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24 with video messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, bringing together ministerial-level representatives from the OSCE, OIC and GCC to discuss partnerships for peace.

The ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference will convene on Oct. 23-24 under the auspices of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, bringing together senior representatives from the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss mediation in an evolving global security landscape.

High-level participation

The conference will open with video messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by opening remarks from Fidan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. The gathering will operate under the theme Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World, connecting political vision with practical experience through reflective panels.

Focus on diplomatic solutions

In his opening remarks, Fidan is expected to stress the growing importance of mediation mechanisms amid increasingly complex disputes and evolving conflict dynamics. He will highlight Ankara's efforts to promote peaceful resolution across the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Balkans.

Platform for peace

First convened in 2012, the Istanbul Mediation Conferences serve as a high-level platform for Turkish and international experts to exchange knowledge and explore new approaches to conflict resolution. Nearly 200 senior officials, diplomats, academics and think tank representatives specializing in mediation will attend the event, which assesses the role of mediation in the evolving international peace and security landscape.

Titles :hakan fidanistanbul mediation conferencerecep tayyip erdoganantonio guterresosceorganization of islamic cooperationoicconflict resolutiontürkiye foreign policy
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