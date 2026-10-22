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Israeli incursion kills young disabled civilian in southern Syria

Israeli incursion kills young disabled civilian in southern Syria

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14:35, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Israeli incursion kills young disabled civilian in southern Syria
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Syrian state media reported on Thursday that Israeli forces killed a young man with disabilities during a ground incursion into Jamlah village in western Daraa province, as Damascus warned that continued border violations undermine prospects for regional stability and obstruct reconstruction efforts.

Fatal incursion in Daraa

Israeli forces shot dead a young man with disabilities during a ground incursion into Jamlah village in western Daraa province in southern Syria, Syrian media reported on Thursday. Alikhbariah TV said Israeli troops entered the village and positioned snipers on residential rooftops while searching several houses.

The broadcaster said Israeli forces also fired indiscriminately in residential neighborhoods during the operation. Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that the civilian’s body was transferred to Daraa National Hospital.

Pattern of violations

The incursion came a day after Israeli tanks shelled the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa on Wednesday, Alikhbariah TV said. Israeli forces have carried out repeated incursions into southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, when Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized the Syrian buffer zone — a demilitarized area separating the two countries.

Damascus condemns 'obstruction' of recovery

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned escalating Israeli incursions into Quneitra province and the Daraa countryside, alongside increased helicopter, reconnaissance and warplane flights over southern Syria. The ministry warned that continued violations “undermine the prospects for achieving stability and security in the region in general and Syria in particular, and obstruct reconstruction and recovery efforts.”

It called on the international community to put an end to the violations and compel Israel to comply with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Titles :israelsyriadaraasyrian foreign ministrybashar al-assadjamlahmiddle east1974 disengagement agreement
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