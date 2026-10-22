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Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Libya maritime deal 'entirely legitimate'

Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Libya maritime deal 'entirely legitimate'

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11:37, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Libya maritime deal 'entirely legitimate'
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the 2019 maritime agreement with Libya is entirely legitimate under international law, describing the Libyan parliament's recent acceptance of the deal as a diplomatic achievement under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday reaffirmed that the 2019 maritime agreement between Türkiye and Libya is "entirely legitimate" under international law, welcoming the Libyan House of Representatives' recent acceptance of the memorandum as a diplomatic achievement resulting from the foreign policy pursued under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during a visit to Brussels, Fidan described the development as a validation of Ankara's approach to supporting peace and stability through cooperation. "This is an entirely legitimate agreement, both from a legal and a political perspective. There is no need to debate it," he said, adding that Turkish legal experts view the pact as valid since its 2019 signing and consider the parliamentary move an act of acceptance rather than ratification. Addressing reactions from other regional actors, Fidan noted that some governments feel compelled to respond while others hold genuine strategic concerns.

Fidan holds talks with Belgian, NATO and EU officials

Fidan described his meetings in Brussels as an "intensive series" covering bilateral ties with Belgium and Ankara's relations with NATO and the European Union. He met with his Belgian counterpart and attended a trilateral session involving the foreign, justice and interior ministers of both countries — alongside Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek and Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci — discussing matters related to the responsibilities of all three ministries. Fidan described the consultation mechanism, established in 2016, as highly beneficial, recalling that Belgian Queen Mathilde's recent visit to Türkiye with a large economic delegation had elevated bilateral relations to another level.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss follow-up efforts concerning decisions made at the NATO summit in Ankara in July, alongside institutional matters and the Russia-Ukraine war. During talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Fidan addressed obstacles in Türkiye-EU relations and regional challenges including the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and disruptions to Black Sea grain shipments. He later held extensive discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on trade and Ankara's EU candidate status, emphasizing that "It is essential to continue substantive, well-planned, and persistent discussions on these matters."

Titles :hakan fidantürkiyelibyamaritime agreementrecep tayyip erdogannatoeuropean unionbrussels
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