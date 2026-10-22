Iran parliament speaker meets Supreme Leader Khamenei amid US-Israel war

War coordination

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday to discuss the latest military, economic and information warfare developments involving the US and Israel, according to Fars News Agency. The meeting focused on strengthening Iran’s national capabilities, maintaining social cohesion and national unity, and improving cooperation between the government and parliament to address economic and livelihood challenges.

Qalibaf briefed Khamenei on parliamentary activities since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28 and outlined ongoing and future plans to address the country’s challenges. The two leaders also emphasized advancing relations with Iran’s strategic partners during the session.

Rare public engagement

The meeting marks another rare reported encounter involving Khamenei, who has not made a public appearance since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in March. The elder Khamenei died in US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, and his son was selected as supreme leader on March 8.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier said he had met Khamenei twice since assuming office in March, including a meeting in August that lasted more than seven hours. The Supreme Leader has otherwise communicated primarily through written statements, while his absence from public view has fueled speculation about his condition and role in decision-making.

Strait tensions

The latest meeting comes amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington over security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and their broader military conflict. The war has now entered its third month without a diplomatic breakthrough, while both sides maintain hardened positions on regional security.