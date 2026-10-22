Trump denies US negotiating with Iran, warns of action 'fairly soon'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed speculation about diplomatic engagement with Iran, stating unequivocally that Washington is "not negotiating" with Tehran and warning that "something one way or the other" would happen "fairly soon" as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic entered its third month.

Campaign trail remarks

Speaking to reporters upon returning from a rally in South Carolina, Trump suggested that any major military decision would likely follow the November midterm elections. "Most people seem to think it's after the election, and we're going to see what happens," he said. Earlier at the rally, Trump told supporters that while the US could "leave now," his administration sought a durable resolution. "It'll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time," he said, claiming Washington had defeated Tehran both militarily and financially.

Post-election strike plans

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that US and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iranian targets after the midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations. The report noted that Trump has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year, making approval far from certain. A White House official told the newspaper that the administration does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist."

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global energy shipments. A memorandum of understanding signed in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar has since stalled amid disputes over navigation rights in the strait, according to diplomatic sources.