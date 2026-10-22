Home
World
America
Trump denies US negotiating with Iran, warns of action 'fairly soon'

Trump denies US negotiating with Iran, warns of action 'fairly soon'

Yenişafak English AA
16:30, 22/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump denies US negotiating with Iran, warns of action 'fairly soon'
File photo

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out ongoing negotiations with Tehran over the war in Iran, telling reporters that "something one way or the other" would happen "fairly soon" while suggesting any major military move would likely be delayed until after the November midterm elections, according to press pool reports.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed speculation about diplomatic engagement with Iran, stating unequivocally that Washington is "not negotiating" with Tehran and warning that "something one way or the other" would happen "fairly soon" as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic entered its third month.

Campaign trail remarks

Speaking to reporters upon returning from a rally in South Carolina, Trump suggested that any major military decision would likely follow the November midterm elections. "Most people seem to think it's after the election, and we're going to see what happens," he said. Earlier at the rally, Trump told supporters that while the US could "leave now," his administration sought a durable resolution. "It'll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time," he said, claiming Washington had defeated Tehran both militarily and financially.

Post-election strike plans

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that US and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iranian targets after the midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations. The report noted that Trump has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year, making approval far from certain. A White House official told the newspaper that the administration does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist."

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global energy shipments. A memorandum of understanding signed in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar has since stalled amid disputes over navigation rights in the strait, according to diplomatic sources.

Titles :donald trumpiranus-israel warstrait of hormuzwhite houseus midterm electionsthe new york times
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026