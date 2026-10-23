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19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum opens in Istanbul

19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum opens in Istanbul

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10:35, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:08, 23/10/2026, Friday
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19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum opens in Istanbul
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The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum opened Thursday in Istanbul's Çırağan Palace, bringing together political, diplomatic and business representatives from more than 30 countries to examine challenges facing the global economy and assess opportunities for regional cooperation amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum opened Thursday in Istanbul, gathering political and business leaders from over 30 countries at the Çırağan Palace to address major shifts in the global economy and geopolitical order under the theme "Challenges of a Changing World and a Changing Economy."

High-level participation

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek joined Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Rosatom First Deputy Director Kirill Komarov for the opening session, alongside Antonio Fallico of the Italian-based Conoscere Eurasia Association. The two-day event has drawn diplomatic and academic representatives from across Eurasia to discuss transcontinental economic partnerships.

Energy and trade focus

Panel discussions throughout the forum will examine energy security, technological sovereignty and financial market developments, according to the organizers. Delegates will also explore reindustrialization trends, healthcare infrastructure and transportation systems amid ongoing uncertainty in global supply chains.

The gathering concludes Friday with sessions on US-Eurasia relations and the changing geopolitical position of Eurasia. Participants will assess Türkiye's role in the global economy and identify opportunities for economic cooperation, according to the event program.

Titles :mehmet şimşekalexander grushkoistanbulverona eurasian economic forumeurasiarosatomenergy securityglobal economy
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