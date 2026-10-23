Home
World
America
Dollar strength, energy costs threaten Trump midterm prospects

Dollar strength, energy costs threaten Trump midterm prospects

Yenişafak English AA
10:33, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:09, 23/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Dollar strength, energy costs threaten Trump midterm prospects
File Photo

US dollar hits multi-month highs while energy costs climb on Middle East tensions, creating headwinds that analysts warn could damage President Trump’s standing ahead of November’s midterms.

Dollar hits multi-month highs

The US dollar has climbed to its strongest level since April 2025 as Middle East supply threats drive energy costs upward, complicating President Donald Trump’s economic agenda less than six months before November’s midterm elections. The dollar index — which tracks the greenback against the euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound and Swedish krona — surged to 102.9 before stabilizing above 101.5, marking a 3.3% advance since the start of the year. American households are facing mounting pressure from rising mortgage rates, surging gasoline prices and elevated borrowing costs during the first two years of Trump’s second term.

White House faces policy dilemma

Trump has repeatedly pressed for a weaker dollar and lower interest rates to improve US export competitiveness and narrow the federal current account deficit, even as economic data failed to support monetary easing. Zafer Ergezen, a futures and commodity markets analyst, told Anadolu that the administration’s desire for dollar depreciation stands in direct conflict with market realities fueled by geopolitical risk. Trump has also lashed out at rising imports from China and other trading partners, seeking to reverse the flow of goods even as a stronger currency makes American products less competitive abroad.

Analyst warns of political fallout

Ergezen said the confluence of currency strength and inflationary pressure arrives at a particularly damaging moment for the administration’s electoral prospects. "The dollar is gaining, interest rates are rising, and inflation is accelerating ahead of the midterm elections — this is not something Trump wants, because mortgage costs are also rising, and many products are becoming more expensive, which is seen most clearly in gas prices," he said. Looking beyond November, Ergezen added that the trajectory of the US-Israel-Iran conflict could force a dramatic policy pivot depending on electoral outcomes: "I think there will be some very serious developments in the US/Israel-Iran war after the elections, as depending on the results, a lasting deal between the parties may be reached or the war could be escalated to a whole another level — the subsequent steps post-elections could prompt Trump to be either aggressive or move in the exact opposite direction of the policies he had been implementing."

Titles :donald trumpus dollarfederal reservejerome powellus midterm electionsmiddle eastinflationenergy prices
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026