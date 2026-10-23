Trump pressed Musk to restore Starlink speeds for Ukraine: Report

US President Donald Trump personally contacted SpaceX founder Elon Musk and urged him to remove speed restrictions on a military-grade version of Starlink used by Ukrainian forces, citing operational needs as the war with Russia continues, according to the Wall Street Journal.

White House Intervention

The call came after Ukrainian officials reported that data transmission speeds had been held at roughly 100 megabits per second — a cap that left some offensive drones and interceptors unable to function effectively against Russian attacks, the Journal reported, citing US and Ukrainian sources. Trump expressed frustration over the limitation during the conversation, officials said.

Battlefield Impact

Satellite service performance improved shortly after the exchange between the White House and Musk, though full functionality has not been completely restored, according to officials familiar with the matter. Some Ukrainian commanders noted that while connectivity speeds increased following the presidential intervention, certain capabilities remain restricted as combat operations continue along the front lines.

The speed restrictions had significantly hampered Kiev's ability to deploy certain unmanned aerial vehicles and missile defense systems that rely on high-bandwidth satellite links for real-time targeting and coordination. Military analysts say reliable communications infrastructure remains critical for Ukrainian forces attempting to intercept Russian strikes and coordinate defensive maneuvers across contested territory.

Dispute Over Origin

Questions remain regarding whether Musk acted unilaterally when he initially ordered the slowdown or received direction from administration officials, with SpaceX and the White House offering differing accounts of the decision's origins. An earlier report by the same outlet indicated that Musk had personally mandated the speed reduction, while recent statements from administration officials suggest the entrepreneur may have acted independently.

The White House has pointed to Trump's recent public denials that he requested the throttling or knew who issued the original order, adding another layer of uncertainty to the chain of command. Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, has served as a crucial communications lifeline for Ukrainian military and civilian networks since the early days of the conflict.